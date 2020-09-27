1 / 12

Yash Chopra would have been 88 today. One of India's finest and most influential filmmakers, Chopra was known as the King of Romance and helped make the careers of two of Hindi film industry's biggest stars -- Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Known for his fairytale-like romances, Yash's films like Kabhi Kabhie, Waqt, Deewaar among others influenced an entire generation of filmmakers. Here are a few rare photos of the filmmaker. (Photo: Express archive)