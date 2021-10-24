MUST READ
- Cruise ship drug bust case: Witness claims NCB officials made him sign blank papers
- Explained: Who is Zia Mustafa, the jailed Pak militant killed during Poonch encounter?
- Opinion | Sandeep Dwivedi writes: Today, like on the field, let cricket come first
- Avoid jail for drug users, seizure of small amounts: Social justice ministry
- 'I asked Dhoni if we should charge, he said yes. I hit Shahid Afridi for two sixes'
- Opinion | P Chidambaram writes: Will South Asia go blind?
Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 17 celebrity photos you should not miss todayUpdated: October 24, 2021 6:43:16 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesCruise drug bust: Witness claims NCB officials made him sign blank papers
- Who is Zia Mustafa, the jailed Pak militant killed in Poonch encounter?
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut recalls childhood in emotional post on Karwa Chauth: 'Saw men in my house stressed and apologetic'
- EntertainmentRajinikanth expresses gratitude for Dadasaheb Phalke honour, announces the launch of daughter Soundarya's new app
- TrendingBride channels her inner dancer on wedding day in special performance for groom
- TrendingKarwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple triggers mixed reactions online
- SportsSri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates
- SportsIndia vs Pakistan: Will Virat play Varun C and Babar include Haider Ali?
- OpinionWill South Asia go blind?
- Some serious accidents on set over the years
- LifestyleShilpa Shetty looks lovely in a red outfit as she wishes 'Happy Karvachauth'
- TechnologyiQOO Z5 review: Major improvement over the iQOO Z3