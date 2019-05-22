Entertainment Gallery Will Smith attends Aladdin world premiere The world premiere of Aladdin was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The live-action adaptation of the animated 1992 classic stars Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud among others. Aladdin, the live-action adaptation of the animated 1992 classic, held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud among others. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Will Smith, who plays Genie in Disney's Aladdin, attended the world premiere. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Jada Pinkett Smith lend support to husband Will Smith at the premiere. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Naomi Scott plays Princess Jasmine in Aladdin. (Photo by Alex J. Berliner/ABImages) The cast and crew of the film celebrated the grand premiere. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Zayn Malik graced the premiere of Aladdin. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) The live-action adaptation of Aladdin releases in India on May 24. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)