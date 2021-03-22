Latest news
- Electoral bonds: Govt commission to SBI amounts to Rs 4.35 crore
- Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh guest at e-Adda today
- Rajasthan ex-health minister holds meeting of Muslim leaders, denies show of strength
- ‘No bigger traitors’: Mamata targets Sisir Adhikari, family
- 16 years in jail, convict dies before case comes to Supreme Court
- Sharad Pawar sidesteps letter fallout: ‘Let CM decide, suggest probe by Julio Ribeiro’
- Ken-Betwa link: UP, MP to sign pact today
- Man arrested for killing woman who went missing over nine years ago
Meet Shanaya Kapoor in 15 photos ahead of her debut in Karan Johar’s nextMarch 22, 2021 3:44:33 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- EntertainmentChhichhore wins Best Hindi Film; Kangana Ranaut is best actress, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush best actor
- Covid LIVE: Centre increases interval between two Covishield shots, second jab now between 6-8 weeks
- Entertainment67th National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES
- EntertainmentOne year of lockdown: After the year of disaster, stepping into the sequel
- TrendingWoman comes up with onion nail, prompts varied reactions online
- Trending'Awesome Rajiv ji': Delhi Police uses 'pawri' doodle with Covid-19 twist to urge people to wear masks
- Sports'Sports, arts don’t rate people on religion, country. It should be left like that… Disappointing that India, Pak don’t play'
- SportsISSF World Cup: India's Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar clinch gold
- OpinionDelhi Bill will sow the seeds of absolutism
- Who is Sisir Adhikari, who is now in BJP?
- LifestyleParis Jackson stuns in 'world's first-ever' garment made of vegan mushroom leather
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A52 review: A smartphone that ‘Wows’