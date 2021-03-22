2 / 15

Shanaya Kapoor shared about her Bollywood debut, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri @dcatalent ❤️." (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)