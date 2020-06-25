3 / 8

However, it was not just the fans who made a big deal out of the pop star. MJ himself took an extra step to make sure that his visit would be remembered for times to come. "He asked for a free-standing, full-length mirror in the room and he signed it at the time of his departure. He also signed a pillow slip from his room," the Wizcraft director had told The Indian Express. Here he is seen with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. (Photo: Express Archive)