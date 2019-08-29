Entertainment Gallery When Michael Jackson visited India On Michael Jackson's birth anniversary, we revisit the day the 'King of Pop' visited India for a concert. It is the 'King of Pop' aka Michael Jackson's 61st birth anniversary today. On this occasion, we look back at the day MJ made heads turn with his India visit. Jackson visited India on November 1, 1996. Here are a few photos from that tour. (Photo: Express Archive) Michael Jackson visiting India was a grand affair. Everybody wanted a glimpse of the American singing sensation. "I remember him alighting from his private jet and his entourage came in four other planes. The airport came to a standstill for an hour with officers, aircraft crew and passengers coming to greet him," Sabbas Joseph, director, Wizcraft, had said at the time. Here Jackson is seen with SP Hinduja (left) and Gauri Khan (right). (Photo: Express Archive) However, it was not the fans who made a big deal out of the pop star. MJ himself took an extra step to make sure that his visit would be remembered for times to come. "He asked for a free-standing, full-length mirror in the room and he signed it at the time of his departure. He also signed a pillow slip from his room," the Wizcraft director had told The Indian Express. Here he is seen with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. (Photo: Express Archive) Not only the 'aam junta,' but even India's biggest industrialist Anil Ambani went out of his way to make sure that the celebrity felt welcomed. It is said that Ambani had lent his open roof car to Michael. (Photo: Express Archive) "His moonwalk, in a gold and black suit, had girls gasping," said actor Prashant Raj at the time. "But it was his Thriller, a youth anthem then, that got everyone going," he added. (Photo: Express Archive) The eighth child of the big Jackson family, MJ made his professional debut in 1964 as a member of Jackson 5. (Photo: Express Archive) Michael Jackson is one of the best-selling artistes of all time, selling over 350 million records worldwide. Here MJ is seen interacting with Anupam Kher (left) and Prabhudheva (right). (Photo: Express Archive) Michael Jackson died of a cardiac arrest in California on June 25, 2009. He was 50 years old.(Photo: Express Archive)