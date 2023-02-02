When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
February 2, 2023 14:42 IST
Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath celebrated their son Trishaan's second birthday in style. Kapil's daughter Anayra and his mother too were a part of the Peppa Pig-themed party. (Photo: kapilian_sweety/Instagram)
The whole family wore customised clothes for the bash, as they all went with the pig theme.
Singer Jassi posed with Kapil Sharma, his wife Ginni Chatrath and their kids Trishaan and Anayra. (Photo: Jassi/Instagram)
"Happy Birthday Aseesan #trishaan @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath," he wrote. (Photo: Jassi/Instagram)
Jassi also shared a fun video of Bharti Singh from the party as she was enjoying her food. (Photo: Jassi/Instagram)
Here's a photo of the birthday boy, Trishaan. (Photo: simrangill_photography/Instagram)
An artist from Kapil's show shared this photo of the actor's son. (Photo: dineshguitar/Instagram)
On Wednesday, Kapil shared some photos with his kids Trishaan and Anayra. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
"Happy bday #trishaan ❤️ thank you for adding beautiful colors in our life 😇," he wrote with this one. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
"Thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath ❤️😇 #happybirthdaytrishaan #blessings #gratitude 🙏," he added. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)