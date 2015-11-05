1 / 10

Actor Ali Fazal's forthcoming web series, 'Bang Baaja Baaraat' created a stir a few weeks ago when the trailer released online. Created by Yash Raj Films’ youth wing ‘Y-Films’, 'Bang Baaja Baaraat' premiered at the ongoing Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 4). Ali Fazal, who plays the male lead, looked in his element as he posed for pictures. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)