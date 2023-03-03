What Sushmita Sen said about suffering a heart attack, Addison’s disease
March 3, 2023 16:48 IST
Sushmita Sen revealed on March 2 that she had suffered a heart attack recently and had to undergo an angioplasty. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
The 47-year-old actor revealed she has got a stent put in her heart. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
Sharing a picture with her father, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona (Wise words by my father @sensubir )." (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ 😉😄❤️," she wrote. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
She added, "This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!" (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
Sushmita's friends, fans, and well-wishers were quick to send their best wishes on her post. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
Actor's brother Rajeev Sen posted an older picture with Sushmita and wrote, "To my strongest." (Photo: Rajeev Sen/Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, and Tabu to make others sent 'lots of love super girl ❤️'. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
The former Miss Universe has earlier revealed her Addison's disease diagnosis in 2014. In 2020, Sushmita shared how defeated she had felt initially. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
The actor had opened up about her health issues and how 'traumatising' it had been for her to deal with the chronic illness. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
"After I was diagnosed with an Autoimmune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me," she shared then. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)