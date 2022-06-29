Must Read
- Limited period offer/ Get The Indian Express digital premium now with ad-lite
- Supreme Court 2002 riots order: BJP says not poll issue, but 'moral victory' set to boost party
- BJP: Setalvad, Zubair arrests’ critics part of poisonous ecosystem
- Rupee hits record low on capital outflows
- 5G captive networks: 10-year renewable licence, no permit fee
- Pallonji Mistry: Man with eye for India’s growth story
- Share of female borrowers in bank loans drops slightly
- UP Cabinet okays policy to set up aircraft repair, maintenance hubs
- Opinion | Preparing For 5G
What Ranveer Singh has to do to get likes, comments from wife Deepika PadukoneJune 29, 2022 5:04:38 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesUdaipur murder: One accused has links to Pak-based group, say police
- Udaipur murder accused booked under UAPA, CM Gehlot says incident meant to 'spread terror'
- EntertainmentElvis: Baz Luhrmann's bizarre biopic combines the worst aspects of two terrible Indian blockbusters
- EntertainmentParineeti Chopra says Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie is healthy now
- TrendingRanveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer inspires flood of memes, check out the best ones here
- TrendingKerala woman writes 434m long letter to pacify sibling for not wishing him on Brother's Day
- SportsSpitting in the direction of a hassling fan, calling a line judge 'snitch’, Nick Kyrgios raises the temperature at Wimbledon
- SportsIreland give mighty scare to India but lose after winning hearts
- OpinionMohammed Zubair's arrest is an inversion of justice
- Why has the Maharashtra Governor ordered a floor test, what happens now
- LifestyleWhy you shouldn’t ignore face blindness that Brad Pitt & Shenaz Treasury suffer from
- TechnologyTWS-buying guide: How to choose the best budget TWS earbuds?