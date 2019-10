Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has emerged as a box office behemoth. After just five days, this Siddharth Anand action thriller has grossed Rs 166.25 crore. This film has broken several box office records. War has Hrithik's character as a former mentor to Tiger's. Tiger's Khalid is a soldier tasked to eliminate Hrithik's soldier turned rogue, Kabir. Here are all the box office records the film has shattered.