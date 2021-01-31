1 / 7

Wagle Ki Duniya-Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is the upcoming reboot of the 1988 sitcom that aired on Doordarshan. While the original Wagle Ki Duniya was about Srinivas Wagle (Anjan Srivastav), a middle-class sales clerk, and the trials and tribulations a common man faces in everyday life, the new show has Sumeet Raghavan in the lead role. The original sitcom was directed by Kundan Shah and was based on the iconic common man character by cartoonist RK Laxman. Recently the team of rebooted Wagley Ki Duniya visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR Handout)