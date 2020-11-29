Top news
- What makes A Promised Land by Barack Obama one of the best American presidential memoirs
- Explained: Who is Bibi Jagir Kaur, the new SGPC president?
- In Jammu, DDC polls bring hope, a sense of belonging
- BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain: 4 CMs from NC, two from PDP, they need to answer for development in this region
- Day 1 of J&K political test: 41% turnout in Valley, 52% overall
- 33 films in environmental fest from Dec 5
- Governor gives nod, UP’s anti-conversion law comes into effect
- Farm leaders driving the protest
Vivek Oberoi is enjoying his vacation in Maldives with wife and childrenNovember 29, 2020 2:52:58 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Farmers to address media at 4 pm after most of them reject Amit Shah's offer
- PM Modi doubles down on farm laws, says are opening new possibilities
- EntertainmentWajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh Khan alleges in-laws forced her to convert to Islam
- TrendingPakistani groom gets AK-47 rifle as wedding gift, video sparks debate online
- TrendingMurthal dhaba provides free food to protesting farmers, wins hearts
- SportsIndia vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online
- SportsFrom Friday to Sunday: Smith torments India with record-breaking hundreds
- OpinionSlow march backward
- Who is Deep Sidhu and why is he getting attention in the farmers' protests
- LifestyleRevealed: The best and the worst cities around the world for expats
- TechnologyHow to use Apple's HomePod as an intercom