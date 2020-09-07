Top news
- Unplanned localised lockdowns did little to check spread of Covid, led to increased economic uncertainty
- App developed by two IIT-B friends helps J&K students beat slow Internet speeds
- 100 days and GDP shrink: Government works on a fresh stimulus
- Four years after elephant corridor secured in Wayanad, rise in animals, incomes
- Russia shares data on vaccine with India, one option is Phase 3 trials here
- In Bengal, 3 positive takeaways this week: Recovery rate jumps, positivity rate drops, case growth slows
- At crucial time for foreign policy, Jaishankar is guest at e-Adda today
- HP: Toy train with 7 coaches makes special run — for an NDA aspirant, his father
- Aamby Valley in Sahara probe: Over Rs 62,000 cr depositors’ cash in loss-making firm
Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta get engaged, see photosSeptember 7, 2020 2:30:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- With higher infections every day, a scary runaway phase begins
- NEP key to fulfil nation's aspirations, govt intervention should be minimal: PM
- EntertainmentMalaika Arora tests positive for coronavirus
- EntertainmentCargo trailer: Vikrant Massey plays a demon in this Netflix film
- TrendingNovak Djokovic's disqualification from US Open divides people on social media
- Trending'This should be on his CV': Man aces parallel parking, leaves netizens impressed
- SportsNovak Djokovic out of US Open 2020
- Sports'Swap me for jokers incident...': Kyrgios on Djokovic's US Open disqualification
- OpinionCentre’s stance on GST compensation to states is untenable, legally and morally
- Chinese developer Sinovac uses shot on employees and their families
- LifestyleNational Nutrition Week 2020: Good food habits pregnant women must follow
- TechnologyRaji: An Ancient Epic - The story behind the 'Made in India' game everyone is waiting for