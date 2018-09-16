Celeb spotting: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- CitiesMayawati's condition for Mahagathbandhan: Give 'respectable' share of seats or will go alone
- Ahead of assembly elections, Odisha weeding out Bangladeshi infiltrators from voters' list
- SportsAsia Cup 2018 Live, PAK vs HK: Pakistan to chase 117 runs
- Rewari gangrape: Two held, SP transferred; sad that accused is an Army personnel, says CM
- Bihar doctor beaten up for trying to molest trainee nurse
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 premiere LIVE UPDATES
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 contestants: Here's the confirmed list
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 contestants list, house, start date, time, voting, channel: All you need to know
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12: Salman Khan’s show to have a beach themed house
- SportsPakistan vs Hong Kong ODI Live Score
- SportsMithali scores career-best knock but India lose
- SportsTendulkar sells steak in ISL's Kerala Blasters
- TechnologyAirtel Rs 419 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls for 75 days
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 gets Android 9.0 Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta3 with new Google Assistant shortcut
- TechnologyXiaomi Poco F1 to get Android 9 Pie sooner than expected
- LifestyleKajol's over the top Masaba ensemble is an utter disappointment
Advertisement