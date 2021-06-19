1 / 7

The days of virtual events are gone, at least in the US. The ninth film in the Fast and Furious movie, F9, had its world premiere in an actual location (TCL Chinese Theatre) in Los Angeles on Friday. The film brings back Vin Diesel whose Dominic Toretto has to stop the evil machinations of John Cena's Jakob Toretto, his own brother. The film, co-written and directed by the franchise's veteran Justin Lin, also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. Here are a few photos from the premiere. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)