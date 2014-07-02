1 / 7

Bollywood's new 'Villains' Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh were seen celebrating the success of their latest film 'Ek Villain' with their director Mohit Suri. But we couldn't see lead actress Shraddha Kapoor in the picture. According to reports, Shraddha was boycotted by the photographers for not letting them photograph her in the past.

Seen here Sidharth, Riteish pick up Mohit to shower their love. (Source: Varinder Chawla)