Vikram Vedha: Everything you need to know about Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s film
August 24, 2022 5:25:16 pm
August 24, 2022 5:25:16 pm
1 / 8
Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are all set to share the screen space for the first time and the film is titled Vikram Vedha. As the teaser of the film is out, here is everything you need to know about the film.
2 / 8
Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri's 2017 Tamil blockbuster.
3 / 8
The film stars Saif as a cop on a mission named Vikram, while Hrithik is featured as the gangster named Vedha.
4 / 8
Vikram Vedha's teaser shows a glimpse of the duo's world.
5 / 8
"It is easier to choose between good and evil. But in this story, both are evil," says Hrithik as Vedha.
6 / 8
The original Tamil film, with the same name, starred R Madhavan as the cop while Vijay Sethupathi played the dreaded gangster.
7 / 8
Vikram Vedha also marks the return of Hrithik Roshan to the big screen three years after War. Saif was last seen in Bunty aur Babli 2.
8 / 8
Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30.