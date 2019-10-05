Entertainment Gallery Viju Khote prayer meet: Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade and others pay last respects Actors Satish Shah, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever and others attended the prayer meet for Viju Khote. The actor passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities gathered to pay tribute to actor Viju Khote who passed away on September 30 at the age of 77. Known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema, the actor is best remembered for his appearance in 1975 blockbuster Sholay. Actors Satish Shah, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever and others attended the prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Viju Khote is also known for Qurbani, Karz, Nagina, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Andaz Apna Apna. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Veteran actor Satish Shah at the prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar also paid his last respects to the late actor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shreyas Talpade was also spotted at the prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Comedian-actor Johnny Lever came to pay his last respects. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)