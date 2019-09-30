Entertainment Gallery Viju Khote (1941-2019): A pictorial tribute to Sholay actor Hindi and Marathi actor Viju Khote passed away on Monday morning. He was 77. Actor Viju Khote was born on December 17, 1941.Photo above: Viju Khote in Marathi film Janaki. (Express archive photo) Viju Khote's sister Shubha Khote is a popular film and TV actor. His father Nandu Khote and aunt Durga Khote also had successful acting careers.Photo above: Shubha Khote with her younger brother Viju Khote preparing a paper lamp. (Express archive photo) Viju Khote made his silver screen debut with Ya Malak (1964).Photo above: Viju Khote in Vidhaata. (Express archive photo) Viju Khote went on to star in films like Sholay, Qurbani, Karz, Nagina, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Andaz Apna Apna among more.Photo above: Satish Shah, Shammi Kapoor and Viju Khote in Main Anadi Tu Anadi. (Express archive photo) His most popular TV show is the 90s sitcom Zabaan Sambhalke.Photo above: Viju Khote in Shararat. (Express archive photo) Viju Khote also has many Marathi films and plays to his credit.Photo above: Viju Khote, Shubha Khote and Mohnish Behl in Shararat. (Express archive photo) Viju Khote was last seen in 2018 film Jaane Kyun De Yaaron.Photo above: AK Hangal, GP Sippy, Viju Khote and MacMohan at an event. (Express archive photo) Viju Khote and Kishore Pradhan clicked during a play. (Express archive photo)