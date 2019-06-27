Entertainment Gallery Vijaya Nirmala (1944-2019): A pictorial tribute to the actor-director Actor-director Vijaya Nirmala, 75, passed away in Hyderabad, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She starred in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Actor-director Vijaya Nirmala passed away on Wednesday in Hyderabad, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 75. She was an accomplished artiste known for her Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. (Photo from Express Archives) Vijaya Nirmala starred in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. (Photo from Express Archives) In 2002, she entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the female director with most films. She directed 44 films. (Photo from Express Archives) Vijaya Nirmala started as a child artiste in Tamil and Telugu film industry. (Photo from Express Archives) She met her husband Krishna on the sets of Telugu film Saakshi. They starred together in 47 films. (Photo from Express Archives) She also appeared in TV shows towards the later part of her career. Her small screen debut came with Balaji Telefilms' Pelli Kanuka. (Photo from Express Archives) She made her Telugu directorial debut with the 1971 film Meena which was based on a novel by Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani. (Photo from Express Archives) Her acting debut in Telugu films was with the Rangula Ratnam in 1966. (Photo from Express Archives) Vijaya Nirmala was honoured with Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2008. (Photo from Express Archives) Her last directorial venture Neramu Siksha was released in 2009. (Photo from Express Archives)