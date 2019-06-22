Vijay starrer Bigil: All the posters released so far

Atlee’s upcoming film starring Tamil superstar Vijay has been titled Bigil. This will be Atlee's third outing with Vijay after Theri and Mersal. The first and second looks of the film were unveiled recently. There has unsurprisingly been a lot of excitement on social media and fans have been speculating about the film's plot. It seems Vijay plays a double role in Bigil as there are two different looks of the actor in the posters.