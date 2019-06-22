Entertainment Gallery Vijay starrer Bigil: All the posters released so far Here are all the posters released for Vijay's upcoming Bigli so far. It seems Vijay plays a double role in Bigil as there are two different looks of the actor in the posters. Atlee’s upcoming film starring Tamil superstar Vijay has been titled Bigil. This will be Atlee's third outing with Vijay after Theri and Mersal. The first and second looks of the film were unveiled recently. There has unsurprisingly been a lot of excitement on social media and fans have been speculating about the film's plot. It seems Vijay plays a double role in Bigil as there are two different looks of the actor in the posters. Bigil producer Archana Kalpathi shared these posters on Twitter. "Kalpathi S Aghoram proudly presents our very own #Thalapathy @actorvijay as #BIGIL @Atlee_dir @arrahman @Ags_production," she wrote in the caption. The second look of the actor from the film was released soon after. Archana captioned the image, "Kalpathi S Aghoram proudly presents our #Thalapathy @actorvijay as #BIGIL @Atlee_dir @arrahman @Ags_production @dop_gkvishnu @muthurajthangvl @AntonyLRuben @gopiprasannaa #Bigil2ndLook #HappyBirthdayThalapathy." On Vijay's birthday, a bonus third poster from the film was released. It shows Vijay standing with what looks like a chain in his right hand and rioters with sticks engaged with the police in the background. Bigil producer Archana Kalpathi had earlier teased the title reveal on the eve of Vijay's birthday. She shared this poster and wrote, "21-06-19 / 5:59 pm will be the last time you will use the #Thalapathy63 .. After that it will be ...................... This first look will exceed all expectations #ThalapathyBDayCelebrations 😊😊." Archana also shared this photo of herself with Vijay. She captioned it, "Happy birthday to our very own #Thalapathy May this year bring you all the happiness you so richly deserve. Thank you for constantly inspiring us to be a better version of ourselves and leading by example. Happy Happy birthday 😊😊."