Vijay Deverakonda celebrates birthday on the sets of Kranthi Madhav's film

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 30th birthday on the sets of Kranthi Madhav's yet-to-be-titled film.

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates birthday on the sets of Kranthi Madhav film

Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older on May 9. The actor celebrated his 30th birthday on the sets of Kranthi Madhav's yet-to-be-titled film.

Vijay Deverakonda birthday cake

Here is a close look at Vijay Deverakonda's birthday cake.

Vijay Deverakonda birthday photos

The actor celebrated his birthday with the film's cast and crew.

Vijay Deverakonda birthday photos

Vijay Deverakonda was all smiles during the cake-cutting ceremony.

Vijay Deverakonda celebrations

Vijay Deverakonda shares screen space with Raashi Khanna in the Kranthi Madhav directorial.

Vijay Deverakonda, KS Rama Rao

Vijay Deverakonda posed with film's producer KS Rama Rao.

Vijay Deverakonda celebrations photos

The movie also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite.

