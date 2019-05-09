Entertainment Gallery Vijay Deverakonda celebrates birthday on the sets of Kranthi Madhav’s film Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 30th birthday on the sets of Kranthi Madhav's yet-to-be-titled film. Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older on May 9. The actor celebrated his 30th birthday on the sets of Kranthi Madhav's yet-to-be-titled film. Scroll to see photos. Here is a close look at Vijay Deverakonda's birthday cake. The actor celebrated his birthday with the film's cast and crew. Vijay Deverakonda was all smiles during the cake-cutting ceremony. Vijay Deverakonda shares screen space with Raashi Khanna in the Kranthi Madhav directorial. Vijay Deverakonda posed with film's producer KS Rama Rao. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite.