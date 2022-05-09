9 / 10

Liger producer Charmme Kaur posted a click with Vijay Deverakonda and wrote, "I m not expressive but I have to tell you one thing. You are our love and strength, you believed in us and liger always, thank you for your support in every challenge. Always love you irrespective of anything in life. You have created a big space inside us. We strongly believed that you are the next big thing. No matter wat, you are in our blood n soul forever.. tats all. Happiest birthday VD. Let's blast. Urs Wild Producer. CHARMME KAUR." (Photo: Charmme Kaur/Instagram)