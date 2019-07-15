Toggle Menu Sections
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spread magic at Dear Comrade concert in Kochihttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/vijay-devarakonda-rashmika-mandanna-dear-comrade-music-concert-kochi-5830487/

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spread magic at Dear Comrade concert in Kochi

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are busy promoting their upcoming film Dear Comrade. The two were in Kochi recently.

vijay deverakonda and rashmika mandanna perform at dear comrade music concert

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna created magic as the duo performed on Dear Comrade songs at a concert in Kochi.

dear comrade stars rashmika mandanna and hrithik roshan

The concert which took place on Saturday saw electrifying performances by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

vijay deverakonda films

Going by the photos, we can definitely say that Vijay Deverakonda had the time of his life performing for the live audience.

dear comrade release

Dear Comrade marks the second collaboration of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

vijay deverakonda at kochi concert of dear comrade

Dear Comrade is helmed by Bharat Kamma.

vijay deverakonda photos

Dear Comrade releases on July 26.

