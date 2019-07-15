Entertainment Gallery Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spread magic at Dear Comrade concert in Kochi Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are busy promoting their upcoming film Dear Comrade. The two were in Kochi recently. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna created magic as the duo performed on Dear Comrade songs at a concert in Kochi. The concert which took place on Saturday saw electrifying performances by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Going by the photos, we can definitely say that Vijay Deverakonda had the time of his life performing for the live audience. Dear Comrade marks the second collaboration of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Dear Comrade is helmed by Bharat Kamma. Dear Comrade releases on July 26.