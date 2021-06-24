13 / 16

Sameera Reddy shared this photo of her kids Hans and Nyra Varde. She captioned the photo, "Same same but different 😍 Hansie’s hoodie 5 years later on Nyra! I love reusing his clothes for her 😎 #brotherandsister #throwbackthursday #happyhans #naughtynyra #messymama #momlife #memories ❤️🥰." (Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)