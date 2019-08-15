Toggle Menu Sections
Vidya Sinha (1947-2019): A pictorial tribute to Pati Patni Aur Woh actor

Film and television actor Vidya Sinha passed away on Thursday. She was 71.

Actor Vidya Sinha, best known for her iconic roles in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Rajnigandha and Chhoti Si Baat, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 71. In a career spanning 45 years, Vidya has been part of both films and television. Beginning her career at the age of 18, Vidya also delivered hits like Karm and Mukti among more. After a hiatus of 14 years, she returned to movies with Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard. Her stint with television includes shows like Kkavyanjali, Qubool Hai, Chandra Nandini and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. (Photo: Express Archive)

Born to producer Pratap A Rana, Vidya Sinha began modelling when she was just 18. It was during her modelling stint that director Basu Chatterjee spotted her for the first time. (Photo: Express Archive)

Her debut film was Raja Kaka which was released in 1974. However, she achieved fame with Basu Chatterjee’s Rajnigandha. The movie went on to become a major hit. (Photo: Express Archive)

Vidya Sinha also starred in the hit film Choti Si Baat, also directed by Basu Chatterjee. This movie, also starring Amol Parlekar, is considered by many to be one of the best rom-coms of the 1970s. (Photo: Express Archive)

Vidya Sinha fell in love with her neighbour Venkateshwaran Iyer, and married him in 1968. They adopted a daughter and stayed together till his death in 1996. (Photo: Express Archive)

Although she moved to big-budget films and delivered hits like Pati Patni Aur Woh, her career slowed down by the mid-eighties. (Photo: Express Archive)

Vidya Sinha returned to acting in 2005 by starring in Hindi serial Kkavyanjali. (Photo: Express Archive)

She returned to the big screen with Salman Khan’s Bodyguard in 2011. (Photo: Express Archive)

Post her return, Vidya Sinha acted in many serials, including the long-running Qubool Hai, where she played the character of Badi Bi. (Photo: Express Archive)

