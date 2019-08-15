Vidya Sinha (1947-2019): A pictorial tribute to Pati Patni Aur Woh actor

Actor Vidya Sinha, best known for her iconic roles in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Rajnigandha and Chhoti Si Baat, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 71. In a career spanning 45 years, Vidya has been part of both films and television. Beginning her career at the age of 18, Vidya also delivered hits like Karm and Mukti among more. After a hiatus of 14 years, she returned to movies with Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard. Her stint with television includes shows like Kkavyanjali, Qubool Hai, Chandra Nandini and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. (Photo: Express Archive)