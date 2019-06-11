Entertainment Gallery Vidya Balan is enjoying her vacation in Bali Vidya Balan is off to Bali and is enjoying her time at the pristine beaches there. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is in Bali. She has been sharing photos from the getaway on her social media accounts. Vidya Balan posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Joy...#Alive #Happy #FunintheSun #PureJoy." Vidya Balan shared another photo with the hashtag #BalanInBali. Vidya Balan all smiles during her vacation in Bali. Vidya Balan also shared the sights of Bali.