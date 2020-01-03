Vicky Kaushal attends the screening of brother Sunny’s film Bhangra Paa LePublished: January 3, 2020 9:49:57 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- US President Donald Trump ordered killing of Iranian commander at Baghdad airport: Pentagon
- Two from fringe Hindu outfits among 6 held for killing Bihar teen in CAA protest: Police
- EntertainmentBombshell movie review: Thoroughly engrossing
- EntertainmentMartin Scorsese is letting go
- Trending'When Bollywood had a spine': Old video of Shabana protesting after murder of Safdar Hashmi goes viral
- TrendingPhotos of a Delhi rickshaw transporting a blanket-covered stray dog go viral
- SportsFor Rishabh Pant, important thing is to shut out the noise, says Parthiv Patel
- SportsRanji Trophy: Eyes on Shubman Gill as Punjab take on depleted Delhi
- OpinionPM Modi cut his teeth in violent student movement, now he decries damage to public property
- Explained: What Railways restructure means
- LifestyleThe worst diet for 2020 has been revealed; have you been following it?
- TechnologyFuture tech: Five patents that show what top tech companies are working on