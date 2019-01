Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is receiving a lot of love from the audience, and it seems, the film has blown away the actor's contemporaries too. The makers organised a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty including many others. The three were seen indulging in bromance with Vicky as the photographers clicked them together. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)