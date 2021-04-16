10 / 10

Divyanka Tripathi shared a note on social media in which she urged people to stay indoors and stay safe. "Don't we all crave to go out, not be at home, specially when it's restricted. But every now and then, hearing disheartening news, we are reminded that it's better to force stay at home, as much as possible. Family and home is what we want to see if confined in hospital. #StayHomeStaySafe Till then, get happiness from throwback pictures," the TV actor wrote. (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)