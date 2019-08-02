Entertainment Gallery Vicky Kaushal is glad to cook ‘roti’ for the Indian Army The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal looked elated to be with the Indian Army as he shared photos from his visit to the the Indo-China border on social media. Vicky Kaushal took some time away from his busy schedule to stay among soldiers at the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor looked elated to be with the Indian Army as he shared photos from his visit on social media. He has gone there to shoot for an episode of NDTV's Jai Jawan. Sharing a photo with soldiers, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. @ndtv #JaiJawan." Vicky Kaushal posted photos of him trying his hand at making chappatis. "The first-ever roti I made... glad it was for the army," he captioned the photos The Raazi actor took cooking lessons from the chef of the military camp. "An honour like none other when the Indian Army treats you as one of them," wrote Vicky Kaushal as he shared this photo. The actor also rode a terrain vehicle.