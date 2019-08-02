Toggle Menu Sections
Vicky Kaushal is glad to cook ‘roti’ for the Indian Armyhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/vicky-kaushal-is-glad-to-cook-roti-for-the-indian-army-5871660/

Vicky Kaushal is glad to cook ‘roti’ for the Indian Army

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal looked elated to be with the Indian Army as he shared photos from his visit to the the Indo-China border on social media.

vicky kaushal indian army camp

Vicky Kaushal took some time away from his busy schedule to stay among soldiers at the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor looked elated to be with the Indian Army as he shared photos from his visit on social media. He has gone there to shoot for an episode of NDTV's Jai Jawan.

vicky kaushal with indian soldiers

Sharing a photo with soldiers, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. @ndtv #JaiJawan."

vicky kaushal military camp photos

Vicky Kaushal posted photos of him trying his hand at making chappatis. "The first-ever roti I made... glad it was for the army," he captioned the photos

vicky kaushal photos

The Raazi actor took cooking lessons from the chef of the military camp.

vicky kaushal indo china border

"An honour like none other when the Indian Army treats you as one of them," wrote Vicky Kaushal as he shared this photo.

vicky kaushal images

The actor also rode a terrain vehicle.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chuck Lorre brings his take on immigrant life to television with Bob Hearts Abishola
2 James Marsden, Amber Heard to star in The Stand
3 Ayodhya mediation unsuccessful, proceedings formally closed, panel submits report to SC