Vicky Kaushal birthday: Best Instagram photos of the Sardar Udham Singh actor

Vicky Kaushal, who will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh turns 32 today. On the occassion, here are some of his best photos from his Instagram account.

vicky kaushal new york photos

Vicky Kaushal is probably the best find of Bollywood in recent times. The actor, who has given back-to-back hits like Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and this year's first blockbuster, Uri, turns 32 today. As Vicky celebrates his birthday, here is a look at the best Instagram photos of the Sardar Udham Singh actor. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal childhood photos

Vicky Kaushal has time and again shared loads of pictures from his childhood. While in some, he can be seen as a schoolboy, in others, he is seen celebrating his birthday. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal parents sham kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is very close to his mother and has several times shared clicks with her on Instagram. He also shares photos of his father Sham Kaushal, who is a veteran Bollywood action director. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal uri photos

After the success of Uri, Vicky Kaushal posted a picture wearing the "How's the Josh" sweatshirt, and wrote along, "It’s not just a line anymore... I get so many “How’s the Josh?!” videos from you all everyday, each one made with so much love and passion, from schools, colleges, cafes, work places... from people fighting the cold in minus temperatures to people sweating it out in the gym... from conference meetings to marriage ceremonies... from a 92 years old grandmother to a 2 years old kid... from even our Jawaans in the armed forces. It’s not just a line anymore, you all have turned it into an emotion... an emotion so strong and special, I’m going to cherish for life. Thank You everyone. इस प्यार और सम्मान के लिए तहे दिल से शुक्रिया। ❤️🙏" (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal audition photo

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture from his audition days. He wrote in the caption, "Once upon a time, when I would say “Sir, am I fit for the audition?” even in my sleep. God has been kind in my journey so far 😊🙏 Also, I have grown an inch taller since then, don’t know if this is even possible after a certain age." (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal manmarziyaan

Vicky Kaushal posted a click from the sets of Manmarziyaan just before its release last year. He also left a note for his audience. He wrote, "This picture was taken by @khamkhaphotoartist just moments before we took the very first shot of our Film... I can feel that same funny, nervous excitement today as well. Our film is yours now. Praying that you’ll enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it." (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal dance photos

Here's a photo of Vicky Kaushal from the wedding he attended sometime back. He can be seen dancing his heart out. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal sunny kaushal

Vicky Kaushal also regularly shares pictures of himself with his younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal karan johar takht

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Karan Johar's mega project Takht, for which he'll begin shooting soon. He wished KJo on his birthday last year with this pic and captioned it, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar ! What an honour and delight its been to know you and to have worked with you. A master director and a gem of a human being who’s always full of love and affection towards people around. May you always continue to be “The life of the party” 😉🙌🏽 Stay blessed!" (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal meghna gulzar raazi

Here's a candid click of Vicky Kaushal and Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. He wrote in the caption, "The laughs, the tears and all the other magical moments.. craving to live it all over again. Thank You @meghnagulzar for being You! ❤️ #Raazi" (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal awards

Vicky Kaushal also makes it a point to post pictures after winning awards. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal photoshoot

Here's another click of Vicky Kaushal in the pool, that left his fans asking for more. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal with Hrithik Roshan

Vicky Kaushal had shared a throwback picture with actor Hrithik Roshan from the sets of Fiza. A young Vicky is also flanked by his brother Sunny. He captioned the photo as, "Found this while cleaning up my drawers today. My first time on a film set (Fiza) and the reason was to see this phenomena in flesh and blood. KNPH had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others. Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on 'Ek pal ka jeena' (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed and practiced dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him. When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch... coz may be for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration... then, now and forever. Hrithik Roshan! #throwback along with biraadar @sunsunnykhez" (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

vicky kaushal gangs of wasseypur

And this one is when Vicky Kaushal was an assistant to director Anurag Kashyap on the sets of Gangs of Wasseypur. Vicky wrote, "Today. 6yrs ago. First job. First day. Intern asst dir on 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Thank You @anuragkashyap10 Sir for making me a part of GoW, it was the best schooling I could have asked for... and for EVERYTHING else! 😊🙏" (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

