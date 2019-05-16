Vicky Kaushal birthday: Best Instagram photos of the Sardar Udham Singh actor

Vicky Kaushal had shared a throwback picture with actor Hrithik Roshan from the sets of Fiza. A young Vicky is also flanked by his brother Sunny. He captioned the photo as, "Found this while cleaning up my drawers today. My first time on a film set (Fiza) and the reason was to see this phenomena in flesh and blood. KNPH had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others. Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on 'Ek pal ka jeena' (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed and practiced dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him. When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch... coz may be for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration... then, now and forever. Hrithik Roshan! #throwback along with biraadar @sunsunnykhez" (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)