Vicky Kaushal birthday: Best Instagram photos of the Sardar Udham Singh actor

After the success of Uri, Vicky Kaushal posted a picture wearing the "How's the Josh" sweatshirt, and wrote along, "It’s not just a line anymore... I get so many “How’s the Josh?!” videos from you all everyday, each one made with so much love and passion, from schools, colleges, cafes, work places... from people fighting the cold in minus temperatures to people sweating it out in the gym... from conference meetings to marriage ceremonies... from a 92 years old grandmother to a 2 years old kid... from even our Jawaans in the armed forces. It’s not just a line anymore, you all have turned it into an emotion... an emotion so strong and special, I’m going to cherish for life. Thank You everyone. इस प्यार और सम्मान के लिए तहे दिल से शुक्रिया। ❤️🙏" (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)