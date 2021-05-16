Most read
- Why world musicians are singing for a pandemic-gripped India
- Why 'Shatranj Ke Khilari' needs to be watched for its sheer prescience
- Muzaffarnagar: Doctor, 8 others booked for ‘assaulting’ dead Covid patient’s attendants
- Covid cases surge: Lockdown-like restrictions imposed in Bengal till May 30
- For getting its $1.2-bn arbitration, Cairn sues Air India in US
- Reflections as the virus hits closer home
- Covid-19 cases drop to 12,547 in Uttar Pradesh, deaths to 281
- How Lord Irwin saved William Luker Junior's paintings from being forgotten
10 photos of birthday boy Vicky Kaushal featuring his charming, winsome smileMay 16, 2021 4:16:43 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Cyclone Tauktae: Heavy rains lash Kerala, Goa; power supply disrupted
- Haryana CM's Hisar visit marked by farmer-police clashes, several injured
- EntertainmentBroken But Beautiful 3 trailer: Sidharth Shukla sets screen on fire, impresses as Agastya Rao
- EntertainmentHappy birthday Vicky Kaushal: Sunny Kaushal drops adorable picture, Meghna Gulzar waiting to work with him 'soon'
- Trending'Love wins': German priests defy Vatican ban, bless same-sex couples
- TrendingMountain lion stalks hiker in Utah, viral video leaves netizens petrified
- SportsSteamers, oximeters, masks: COVID-19 precautions on mind of shooters
- Explained: How the dispute over Maradona’s inheritance is playing out like a soap opera
- OpinionNot the age of reason
- Punjab's vaccine shortage, and why it wants to join Covax
- LifestyleSumona Chakravarti shares she suffers from stage IV endometriosis: What is the disorder?
- TechnologyFlashback: When Apple made Macs with transparent design elements