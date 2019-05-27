Toggle Menu Sections
Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan dead: A pictorial tribute to the action choreographer

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan dead: A pictorial tribute to the action choreographer

Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, started off his career as an action choreographer. He choreographed action sequences in over 150 films.

Veteran Bollywood action choreographer-filmmaker Veeru Devgan passed away on May 27 morning in Mumbai. Veeru is the father of popular Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veeru Devgan passed away due to age-related ailments. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veeru Devgan has choreographed action sequences for several Hindi films including Mr India, Himmatwala, Prem Rog, Shahanshah, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khoon Bhari Maang and many others. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veeru Devgan made his directorial debut with 1999 release Hindustan Ki Kasam, which starred Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. (Photo: Express Archive)

Shakti Kapoor, Dinesh Patel, Amrish Puri and others pose with Veeru Devgan. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veeru Devgan with his son Ajay Devgn at a family wedding. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veeru Devgan sharing a light moment with Rajesh Khanna. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veeru Devgan and Ajay Devgn on the sets of Dilwale. (Photo: Express Archive)

