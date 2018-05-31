1 / 11

Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is due for a release on June 1. The screening of the film was attended by film's actors and industry folk on Wednesday. Sonam Kapoor attended the screening with her husband Anand Ahuja and the two posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)