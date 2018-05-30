1 / 12

Veere Di Wedding is all set to hit the screens. The 'Not A Chick Flick' is for sure the most exciting release this week. But before the world gets to see it, some of the celebrities got hold of the film at a private screening in Mumbai. However, the entire star cast gave the screening a miss. While we do not know what Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania were up to, Kareena Kapoor Khan surely made the most of the night with her real life veeres.