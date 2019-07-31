Entertainment Gallery Inside Street Dancer 3D wrap party Varun Dhawan, Remo D'souza, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and others celebrated Street Dancer 3D's wrap on Tuesday in Mumbai. Street Dancer 3D cast and crew, including Remo D'souza, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor among others, partied after the film's wrap in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Street Dancer 3D marks the second collaboration of actor Varun Dhawan and director Remo D'souza. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Earlier, the dance film was supposed to star Katrina Kaif. But later, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in for the Remo D'souza directorial. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Street Dancer 3D also marks the second collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our photographer clicked Prabhudheva with Remo D'souza at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan makes a comeback with Street Dancer 3D. He was seen in 2013 release ABCD. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Choreographer Raghav Juyal marked his presence at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The wrap party was also attended by Street Dancer 3D producer Bhushan Kumar and his wife Divya Khosla Kumar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)