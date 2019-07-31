Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Street Dancer 3D wrap party

Varun Dhawan, Remo D'souza, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and others celebrated Street Dancer 3D's wrap on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor film Street Dancer 3D wrap party

Street Dancer 3D cast and crew, including Remo D'souza, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor among others, partied after the film's wrap in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Street Dance 3D actor Varun Dhawan

Street Dancer 3D marks the second collaboration of actor Varun Dhawan and director Remo D'souza. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Street Dance 3D actor Shraddha Kapoor

Earlier, the dance film was supposed to star Katrina Kaif. But later, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in for the Remo D'souza directorial. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Street Dance 3D actor Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

Street Dancer 3D also marks the second collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Street Dance 3D actor Remo D Souza, Prabhudheva

Our photographer clicked Prabhudheva with Remo D'souza at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Street Dance 3D actor Salman Yusuff Khan

Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan makes a comeback with Street Dancer 3D. He was seen in 2013 release ABCD. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Street Dance 3D actor Raghav Juyal

Choreographer Raghav Juyal marked his presence at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Street Dance 3D actor Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

street dancer 3D producer Bhushan Kumar

The wrap party was also attended by Street Dancer 3D producer Bhushan Kumar and his wife Divya Khosla Kumar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

