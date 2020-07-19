- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- AIIMS gets ethics committee approval to start work on Covid-19 vaccine trial
- UP: Infection count crosses 47,000; 40 pc of active cases in 6 districts
- Atishi donates plasma at ILBS
- Covid-19 in North Bengal: More beds, testing crux of govt plan in six hotspot districts
- Staring at huge fight in Bengaluru, govt asks pvt hospitals to chip in more
- Dive into the unknown: Swimmers worry about toll of being out of training pools
Celebrity social media photos: Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Himanshi Khurana and othersPublished: July 19, 2020 3:38:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Want voice samples, resignation of Union Minister: Congress on audio tapes row
- Southern states drive country's coronavirus growth
- EntertainmentWhat to watch on July 19: TV shows, web series and movies to watch online
- EntertainmentKhulke Jeene Ka: Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati song will instantly lift your mood
- Trending'Human-animal conflict': Video of tiger struggling to cross road barrier in MP triggers debate online
- TrendingCongress councillor's mantra for Covid-19 cure: Rum and fried eggs
- SportsEngland vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates
- SportsSaba Karim resigns from General Manager Cricket Operations BCCI
- OpinionWay to Depsang or Doklam?
- Southern states drive India's covid growth
- LifestyleSuvir’s Slice of Life: Birbal Kee Khitcheree will leave you craving for more
- TechnologyLife after TikTok ban in India: The road ahead for content creators and social media stars