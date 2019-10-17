Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan and others Varun Dhawan, Dimple Kapadia, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma and a few others were clicked by our photographer recently. Varun Dhawan was seen on a day out with father David Dhawan while others like Dimple Kapadia, Malaika Arora, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma, Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari were also spotted on the move. Scroll to see all the photos. Varun Dhawan was seen with his filmmaker father David Dhawan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday walked the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here are some more photos of Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dimple Kapadia was snapped in Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our photographer clicked Nushrat Bharucha post her gym session. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and her kids were seen at their mom's house in Bandra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma were spotted post a movie outing. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari posed for our photographer too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)