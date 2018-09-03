Celeb spotting: Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- BusinessRupee falls to all-time low against US dollar, fuel prices hit new high
- Karnataka civic polls results: Congress secures majority after close fight, says people rejected 'jumlas of BJP'
- Raghuram Rajan's policies, not demonetisation, reason for economic slowdown, says NITI Aayog VC
- Congress thirsty for my blood: Shivraj Singh Chouhan after stone attack on his car
- SportsAlastair Cook announces retirement from international cricket
- EntertainmentKaun Banega Crorepati 10 first episode LIVE UPDATES: Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen
- EntertainmentKaun Banega Crorepati 10: What's new in Amitabh Bachchan's game show
- EntertainmentKBC 2018: When and where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 telecast online
- EntertainmentNimrat Kaur dating Ravi Shastri? Here’s what the Airlift actor has to say
- SportsAlastair Cook announces retirement from international cricket
- SportsSachin Tendulkar lauds England for winning Test series
- SportsCricket world bids farewell to Alastair Cook
- TechnologyApple iPhone XS, iPhone 9 launch: When, what time is Apple's September event?
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flame Red colour variant to launch in India tomorrow
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro: Rumours, expected price in India, specs, etc
- LifestyleLady Gaga, Dakota Johnson, Cate Blanchett: Best dressed at the Venice Film Festival 2018
Advertisement