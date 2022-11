1 / 14

The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) had a grand opening ceremony in Goa last night. Bollywood biggies like Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur, among others, graced the event. After a felicitation event, guests were treated to performances by Varun, Kartik, Sara Ali Khan, and a few others. Scroll to see some glimpses from the gala night. (Photo: Entertainment Society of Goa/Instagram)