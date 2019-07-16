Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nia Sharma and others Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Neena Gupta, Karisma Kapoor and others shared photos on social media. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are in London. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Varun Dhawan has become the brand ambassador of Reebok. The actor shared his shirtless photo on Instagram to announce the association. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) Shweta Nanda is on a vacation with Navya Naveli Nanda. She shared a cute photo of her daughter on Instagram. (Photo: Shweta Nanda/Instagram) Kriti Sanon took part in #SareeTwitter. Sharing a photo, Kriti wrote, "Nothin sexier than a saree!" (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Neena Gupta met Anupam Kher in London. The actor attended the Cricket World Cup finale. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram) Arjun Bijalani shared a photo from the sets of Dance Deewane. The photo featured the judges along with Badshah, who promoted his song "Pagal" on the show. (Photo: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram) Ali Abbas Zafar wished Katrina Kaif a very happy birthday with a photo, which he captioned as, "Happy birthday @katrinakaif , sometime I don’t know how we survive this bond ... may this be like this forever ❤️" (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram) Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey will soon be seen in the second season of Jamai Raja, which will air on Zee TV. (Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram)