Celebrity social media photos: Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nia Sharma and others

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Neena Gupta, Karisma Kapoor and others shared photos on social media.

kareena kapoor with karisma kapoor in london

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are in London. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Varun dhawan reebok

Varun Dhawan has become the brand ambassador of Reebok. The actor shared his shirtless photo on Instagram to announce the association. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

navya naveli nanda photo on instagram

Shweta Nanda is on a vacation with Navya Naveli Nanda. She shared a cute photo of her daughter on Instagram. (Photo: Shweta Nanda/Instagram)

kriti sanon promotes arjun patiala

Kriti Sanon took part in #SareeTwitter. Sharing a photo, Kriti wrote, "Nothin sexier than a saree!" (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

anupam kher with neena gupta

Neena Gupta met Anupam Kher in London. The actor attended the Cricket World Cup finale. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

badshah on madhuri dixit show dance deewane

Arjun Bijalani shared a photo from the sets of Dance Deewane. The photo featured the judges along with Badshah, who promoted his song "Pagal" on the show. (Photo: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)

katrina kaif birthday

Ali Abbas Zafar wished Katrina Kaif a very happy birthday with a photo, which he captioned as, "Happy birthday @katrinakaif , sometime I don’t know how we survive this bond ... may this be like this forever ❤️" (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram)

nia sharma and ravi dubey shoot for jamai raja sequel

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey will soon be seen in the second season of Jamai Raja, which will air on Zee TV. (Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram)

