Preity Zinta posted an inflight click with Hrithik Roshan on Instagram. She thanked Hrithik for helping her with her twins Jai and Gia. Preity wrote, "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart. Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest. From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together. #friendslikefamily #travelbuddies #friendship #ting" (Photo: Instagram/Preity Zinta)