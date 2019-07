Celebrities are increasingly taking to FaceApp, an application that shows how a user will look after 50-60 years. Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ludacris, Shekhar Ravjani, Jonas brothers - Kevin, Joe and Nick have tried the FaceApp filter and have shared photos of their older self on social media. Scroll to see how your favourite stars will look 50 years from now.