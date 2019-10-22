Entertainment Gallery Manish Malhotra Diwali party: Vaani Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha and Shilpa Shetty enjoy the bash Nushrat Bharucha, Vaani Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Aparshakrti Khurana and Tahira Kashyap among others attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on Monday. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party at his house on Monday. Those who joined him in the celebrations were Nushrat Bharucha, Vaani Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Aparshakrti Khurana and Tahira Kashyap among others. Several photos from the party surfaced on the social media handles of the celebrities. Scroll to see how they rang in the festivities. Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a couple of photos from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. "Diwali nights..@manishmalhotra05 was such a fun night with this fun bunch. @hegdepooja @nushratbharucha @_vaanikapoor_ @arpitakhansharma @tahirakashyap @sophiechoudry @rajkundra 🎉❤️🤪 #Diwali #friends #happiness #diwaliparty #love #gratitude," Shilpa wrote along with the photos. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram) Another photo shared by Shilpa Shetty featured her with the host of the party Manish Malhotra and guests including Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram) Dream Girl actor Nushrat Bharucha shared videos and photos of her enjoying the card game and good food at Manish's Diwali party. Along with the photo she wrote, "Diwali with my favvvv @ManishMalhotra." (Photo: Nushrat Bharucha/Instagram) Nushrat also shared a photo with Ekta Kapoor who was also present at Manish's party. (Photo: Nushrat Bharucha/ Instagram) Vaani Kapoor, recently seen in War, shared a selfie with Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram) Sophie Choudry shared Manish Malhotra's photo and along with it, she wrote, "Ufff Teri Ada." Sharing a photo with Manish Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Arpita Khan Sharma thanked Manish for a fun night. (Photo: Arpita Khan Sharma/Instagram) We also spotted Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)