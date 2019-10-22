Manish Malhotra Diwali party: Vaani Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha and Shilpa Shetty enjoy the bash

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party at his house on Monday. Those who joined him in the celebrations were Nushrat Bharucha, Vaani Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Aparshakrti Khurana and Tahira Kashyap among others. Several photos from the party surfaced on the social media handles of the celebrities. Scroll to see how they rang in the festivities.