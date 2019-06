Last week, actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan announced her marriage with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain. Sharing a lovely picture from her wedding ceremony, she tweeted, "Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain.” Now, we have got our hands on some beautiful photos of her wedding ceremonies. Scroll down to see the picture-perfect moments. (Photo: Knotting Bells/Instagram)