Uber-glam Priyanka Chopra makes an appearance in Mumbai
November 2, 2022 3:31:35 pm
November 2, 2022 3:31:35 pm
1 / 9
Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai after three years. The actor is making the best of it and after some rest, she was seen out in the city today for an event. Scroll to see more photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
2 / 9
PeeCee was seen at a launch event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
3 / 9
The actor made a super stylish outing. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
4 / 9
Priyanka was dressed in a white crop top and loose pants. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
5 / 9
Priyanka Chopra became a part of the event to launch her haircare brand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
6 / 9
Earlier, PeeCee made a post that read, "Home. Looking forward to the next few days…" (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
7 / 9
Priyanka Chopra had earlier posted a picture from the plane just before landing, and captioned it, "Back in the bay.. Touchdown." (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
8 / 9
There have been lots of reports related to Priyanka's India visit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
9 / 9
It was also expected to be Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Chopra's first visit to India, but the baby wasn’t seen at the airport, and Priyanka too has not shared anything about her. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)