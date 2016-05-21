4 / 5

Anu Aggrawal:​ ​Anu Aggrawal Aashiqui fame actress shared her life story of her self-discovery, a near death experience and recovery in her autobiography named “Anusual’ which was released in August 2015. In her autobiography, Aggrawal spoke about her journey from Delhi to Mumbai in the 90s to star in her Bollywood movie, followed by living as a yogi in the ashrams. After which she came back to Mumbai and survived a major car accident after which she thought about taking sanyas and also spoke about the men in her life from millionaires to yogis. So the book basically spoke about the struggle in her life.