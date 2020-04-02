1 / 37

As TV channels have exhausted the bank of episodes due to shooting getting cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak, they have brought back several popular shows, leaving viewers nostalgic. While Doordarshan began the race with Ramayan, following it up with a horde of iconic 80s-90s' shows, channels like Zee TV, Star Plus, Colors and Sony TV are also following suit. Here is a look at all the shows which are back on television.